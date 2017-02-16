How to Make Nutella Liqueur

Nutella—the creamy, chocolatey hazelnut spread that people consume by the jarful for breakfast, lunch and dinner—has appeared in everything from crêpes to ice cream to lattés to grilled cheese sandwiches, so it was only a matter of time before it found its way onto the bar.

This creamy Nutella liqueur tastes delicious on the rocks or mixed into coffee, but it’s also a great replacement for Irish cream or chocolate liqueur in cocktails like Chocolate Martinis and Mudslides. Plus, it’s insanely easy to make yourself. Made with just four ingredients that you probably already have lying around the house (we know about that “emergency” jar of Nutella behind the paper towels), it comes together in seconds. Drink it straight from the bottle with spoonfuls of leftover Nutella scooped right from the jar—we won’t judge.