Zucchini Noodles Don’t Have to Taste Like Deprivation

When I first saw spiralizers in stores and on the internet, I thought, “No way are people going to buy those crank machines that resemble medieval torture devices and make something called a ‘zoodle.’” Well, I was wrong, and I admit it. Now even people I know (like my mom) own spiralizers, because, as it turns out, everyone loves vegetables in the shape of pasta. Too lazy to spiralize yourself? You can get pre-packaged spiralized vegetables in the produce aisle. So zoodles are here to stay, and I’m okay with that.

I wanted to make a zoodle recipe that was filling and satisfying, not diet food. So I started with a dressing made with scallions and oil, then I added a lot of seeds and frizzled scallions for crunch and flavor. This dressing is great on any vegetable that you want to spiralize. If you use zucchini, dress it right before serving, otherwise the strands will become too watery. If you use something heartier, like beets, let them hang out with the dressing for a while so that the flavors meld. I also like this dressing on celery root, carrots, butternut squash, or, uh, soba noodles. Zoodle or noodle: In the end, it’s totally up to you.